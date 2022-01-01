SKUAST-K holds felicitation ceremony for outstanding students, teachers
Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today held an event on New Year’s Day to felicitate the outstanding students, scientists and teachers of the university for their contribution in various fields of scientific innovations, teaching, research, agricultural education and extension.
According to a press note, the students and others were presented with mementoes and certificates for their outstanding individual and team efforts at a felicitation ceremony held at the university main campus Shalimar.
Prof Nazir Ahamd Ganai, who was recently appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K presided over the felicitation ceremony. He personally went to greet all the students, scientists and other administrative staff individually and presented them flowers.
Student innovators, JRF qualifiers and achievers were particularly felicitated with citations. The highest number of students, more than 20, from SKUAST-K qualified JRF in 2021. Similarly, SKUAST-K has been able to get the highest number of BIRAC grants from GoI’s Department of Biotechnology, who were also felicitated at the event.
Similarly, scientists who have developed the best technologies and released new crop varieties, best teachers, NAHEP team, besides administrative staff from various faculties, directorates and other supporting wings of the university were felicitated.
Prof Ganai, while addressing the students and staff, said SKUAST-K would work towards becoming the first innovation-led farm university of the country. He said the university is working on a mechanism for outcome-based implementation of NEP 2020 at the earliest.
“SKUAST-K being an agriculture university has a tremendous role in the economy and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, given majority of people in the UT depend on farming for their livelihood,” he said, adding, “What we do here has a direct bearing on the quality of life of the people of J&K.”
Praising the efforts of the teachers and scientists of the university, the Vice Chancellor said the university has made tremendous progress in the past few years as reflected by getting the rank of 6th best agricultural at the all-India level and being categorised as “band-Excellent” in the Atal Innovation ranking.