SKUAST-K holds felicitation ceremony for outstanding students, teachers

Prof Nazir Ahamd Ganai, who was recently appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K presided over the felicitation ceremony. He personally went to greet all the students, scientists and other administrative staff individually and presented them flowers.

Student innovators, JRF qualifiers and achievers were particularly felicitated with citations. The highest number of students, more than 20, from SKUAST-K qualified JRF in 2021. Similarly, SKUAST-K has been able to get the highest number of BIRAC grants from GoI’s Department of Biotechnology, who were also felicitated at the event.

Similarly, scientists who have developed the best technologies and released new crop varieties, best teachers, NAHEP team, besides administrative staff from various faculties, directorates and other supporting wings of the university were felicitated.