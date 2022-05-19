SKUAST-K holds research advisory committee meeting

Srinagar: The 51-st Research and Extension Advisory Committee meeting Kharif-2022 of SKUAST-K was held here on Tuesday.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K. Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director Research, Prof. M.N. Khan, Director Education, Deans, HoDs of SKUAST-K, Heads of KVKs, Joint Directors and representatives of line departments also attended the meeting.
The purpose of said meeting was to take feedback of the minikit trails laid in various districts so that these are recommended for release before the university variety release committee.
Besides reviewing the coordination with line departments, discussing new proposals in Agriculture and allied sectors, feedback was received from representatives of line departments on the emerging problems to be redressed by SKUAST-K.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his inaugural address stressed upon the importance of REAC and emphasised collaborative research and extension activities for the welfare of the farming community.
He deliberated upon the various pro-farming and pro-youth initiatives of the university and the challenges related to agriculture in the Kashmir division. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai showed concern over the shrinking and degradation of natural resources like land and water, the dominance of marginal and small farmers in the region, rain fed agriculture and the climatic induced stresses adversely impacting the agriculture and allied sectors in this region.
He called upon the scientific community to develop location specific, resource conservative and climatic resilient technologies that have the potential to reduce the cost of cultivation and augment the farmers’ income.
VC also stressed upon to work in close cooperation with the line departments to better focus on research and extension needs of the farming community. Dr. Ganai called upon ensuring formation of one FPO each this year and to focus on processing, value addition, branding and marketing of the farmer’s products.