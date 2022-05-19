SKUAST-K holds research advisory committee meeting

Srinagar: The 51-st Research and Extension Advisory Committee meeting Kharif-2022 of SKUAST-K was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K. Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director Research, Prof. M.N. Khan, Director Education, Deans, HoDs of SKUAST-K, Heads of KVKs, Joint Directors and representatives of line departments also attended the meeting.