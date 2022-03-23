SKUAST-K holds training programme

Srinagar: The division of silviculture and agroforestry, faculty of forestry, SKUAST-K Benhama, Ganderbal today concluded one week training programme on “Rebuilding carbon sink and developing entrepreneurship skills through quality plant production of conifers and broad leaved species for tribal community of Kashmir Valley”.

The programme was held in collaboration with AICRP-Agroforestry under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funded by CAFRI, Jhansi, (U. P).