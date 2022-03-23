SKUAST-K holds training programme

Srinagar: The division of silviculture and agroforestry, faculty of forestry, SKUAST-K Benhama, Ganderbal today concluded one week training programme on “Rebuilding carbon sink and developing entrepreneurship skills through quality plant production of conifers and broad leaved species for tribal community of Kashmir Valley”.
The programme was held in collaboration with AICRP-Agroforestry under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funded by CAFRI, Jhansi, (U. P).
This training programme had 25 participants including 60% of female candidates. The trainees were imparted both lectures and practical classes by experts from both the Faculty of Forestry and other industrial experts. The valedictory session was moderated by Dr. Nazir Pala and was attended by the Dean Faculty of Forestry, Heads of the various divisions and other scientific staff.
In his concluding remarks, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Head division of SAF, spoke about the importance of this training programme for developing entrepreneurship skills among participants and its need due to increasing population.
Prof. S. A. Gangoo Dean Forestry, SKUAST-K, also highlighted the significance of this programme in context of climate change and global warming. He appreciated the efforts of the Faculty of Forestry in minimizing the gap between university and the farmers. On the occasion the participants were highly motivated for having their own startups and entrepreneurship programs for livelihood generation. Organising secretary of the event Dr. Megna Rashid, Prof. P.A. Khan, Prof M. A. Islam, Dr. Akhlaq Amin, Dr. P. A. Sofi, Dr. J. A. Mugloo and other faculty members of the faculty were also present. Dr. Naseem Geelani (Head SBS and co organizing secretary) proposed a vote of thanks and also spoke about the need of this training programme.