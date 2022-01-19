SKUAST-K holds webinar on startup ideation

The webinar was conducted by the university’s Faculty of Agriculture under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Startup coach and Managing Partner of REIN Labs – Mumbai-based innovation, incubation and research organisation .

Saurabh Sinha was the main expert of the webinar, who dwelled in detail about the transformation of an idea into a startup or business in particular reference with agriculture.