SKUAST-K holds webinar on startup ideation

Srinagar: On National Startup Day, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) held a webinar titled, ‘Startup Kashmir: Idea to Business’ for agriculture students.
According to a press note, the programme was organised to acquaint the students with various concepts of innovation, startups and entrepreneurship.
The webinar was conducted by the university’s Faculty of Agriculture under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Startup coach and Managing Partner of REIN Labs – Mumbai-based innovation, incubation and research organisation .
Saurabh Sinha was the main expert of the webinar, who dwelled in detail about the transformation of an idea into a startup or business in particular reference with agriculture.
Sinha in his talk said that there is a need to invest in fundamental research and focus on innovation as growth levers. “We need to create products, services or solutions out of our innovations that solve global as well as our local problems,” he said.
He said students need to be oriented in a way that use their time during graduation doing projects, prototypes and products addressing real life social problems.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, also addressed the students.
Besides the Faculty of Agriculture staff and team IDP-NAHEP, more than 90 students participated in the webinar.