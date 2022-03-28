SKUAST-K holds workshop

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held a two-day workshop on “Farmer Perspectives on Soil Health under Changing Climate” for the farmers of South Kashmir.
The workshop was organized jointly by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Soil Science and KVK Malangpora under the project TFHA-NMHSE.
The aim of the workshop was to make farmers aware of various soil health issues. More than 50 participants from various parts of South Kashmir participated in the two-day event.
Dr Rehana Rasool talked about the impact of climate change on apple production and productivity and informed farmers about the process to mitigate the impact of climate change on soil health.
Dr Rayees of KVK Malangpora Scientist Animal Sciences highlighted various issues of climate change on animal health. Dr Owais Bashir delivered the lecture on climate change and soil health and the importance of soil in crop productivity.
In his lecture, he briefed the audience on the Himalayan agriculture ecosystem. Dr Shanawaz delivered his lecture on soil health cards and their importance and Dr Shaista Nazir addressed the farmers with integrated nutrient management.