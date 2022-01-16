SKUAST-K issues COVID19 guidelines for employees

Srinagar: The administration at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir has issued guidelines for the employees in view of the surge in the Covid19 cases.
In a fresh circular issued by the Registrar SKAUST-K, the varsity administration has suspended the Biometric attendance of the employees till further orders.
“Physical attendance registers shall be maintained at work places,” it reads.
The university has also advised the bus management committee to ensure maintenance of physical distance with zero crowding and mandatory wearing of masks by all the boarders in respective staff buses.
The varsity administration has also asked the Vehicle Pool Officer to ensure availability of one University ambulance from Main Campus, Shalimar at the disposal of Chief Nodal Officer to meet any exigency.
The instructions have been issued in view of the recent surge in Covid19 pandemic and pursuant to the government guidelines issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
“All employees shall strictly follow Covid19 appropriate behavior including wearing of masks, physical distancing, uses of sanitizer and frequent hand washing with soap and water,” the circular reads.
The employees with Covid19 infection symptoms have been advised not to visit their respective offices and remain in isolation with permission of the respective controlling officers.
“Unvaccinated employees, if any, are advised to get themselves vaccinated in the first instance,” it reads.
All the officers of the University, heads of divisions, regional research stations, colleges, centres, institutes, KVKs will ensure proper sanitization of their respective units immediately, the circular reads.
“Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace particularly of the frequent contact surfaces must be ensured. Unnecessary inter building-block-unit-division movements should be avoided as much as possible,” it reads.
The employees have been advised to adopt electronic mode of communication as far as practicable besides following social distancing and avoiding assemblies and other congregations.
“Unnecessary crowding in staircases, corridors, meeting rooms and common areas including parking areas be strictly avoided,” it reads.
The University has also decided to conduct all the meetings through virtual mode.