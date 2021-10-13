SKUAST-K organises Rural Exploration Training Programme

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir commenced seven-day ‘Rural Exploration Training Programme’ to Ladakh for Faculty of Fisheries students.

The programme is organised by the University’s Faculty of Fisheries under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K. Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, in her message said that such events will help in shaping the students by exposing them to far-flung areas, where agriculture is the mainstay.

She said, alongside modern techniques and knowledge, students must be aware of these age-old practices, which are environment friendly and sustainable.

Dr. Gohar Bilal Wani, Head, Division of Fishery Engineering/Coordinator NAHEP, FoFy flagged off the students for the rural exploration programme in the presence of Dr MM Kirmani (Asstt. Students Welfare Officer, FoFy) and other staff members of Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K.

Speaking on the occasion, the Coordinator said organising such activities will build and nurture students for the sustainable approaches of agriculture and allied practices as these rural pockets have a repository of indigenous knowledge.

Dr Bilal Ahmad Zagar (Tour Incharge) and Dr Imtiyaz Qayoom highlighted the impact of the rural exploration programme in improving the comprehension of students and understand rural life by way of living, eating, and working in deep and backward areas of Ladakh.