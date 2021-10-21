SKUAST-K organises university level competition

As per the statement, the competition forms part of the National Level competition being held at BHU, Varanasi in the ensuing month. Prof. M. A. A. Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare welcomed the guests & the student participants who have been selected through a marathon activity conducted at all the faculties/colleges of SKUAST-Kashmir.

He commented on each presentation and gave useful advice to the students in order to improve their presentations for future use. Director P&M Prof. N. A. Ganai motivated the students by highlighting the importance of the theme and need to think out-of-box in order to ensure sustainable agriculture.