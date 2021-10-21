SKUAST-K organises university level competition

Srinagar: Department of Student Welfare in collaboration with IDP-NAHEP today conducted University level Elocution competition under the theme “Energy & Agriculture: Challenges in 21st Century” under the chairmanship of Prof. J. P. Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir.
As per the statement, the competition forms part of the National Level competition being held at BHU, Varanasi in the ensuing month. Prof. M. A. A. Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare welcomed the guests & the student participants who have been selected through a marathon activity conducted at all the faculties/colleges of SKUAST-Kashmir.
He commented on each presentation and gave useful advice to the students in order to improve their presentations for future use. Director P&M Prof. N. A. Ganai motivated the students by highlighting the importance of the theme and need to think out-of-box in order to ensure sustainable agriculture.
Prof. J. P. Sharma in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of such competition for developing the soft skills of the students which are the highly desirable traits in today’s world order. Prof. Sharma congratulated Dean Student Welfare & Director Planning for organizing such competition in an immaculate manner. He also appreciated the performance of Girl students in particular as all the nominated students from different faculties/colleges of SKUAST-Kashmir were only Girl students. He attended all the presentations throughout the day. He appreciated the efforts students have put in preparing the presentations and presenting the same in front of the audience.
The function was attended by Registrar, Directors, Deans, Associate Deans, Student Welfare Officers of the University. Director Education Prof. M. N. Khan, Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof. S. A. Wani, Dean Faculty of Fisheries Prof. Massarat Khan, Associate Dean COTS Prof. F. A. Baqual encouraged the students continuously and acted as panel of Judges to assess the presentations by the students. Dean Faculty of Forestry and Dean Faculty of Agriculture attended the event in online mode.
Two students were selected from each faculty/college of SKUAST-Kashmir making it a total of 14 (fourteen) participants who did present their innovative idea to be developed based on the theme. The first position was secured by Dr. Ambreen Hamdani and the second position was secured by SairaJabeen. These two candidates will have to face another competition at the zonal level competition with 10 universities of the country in order to make space in the final contest at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.