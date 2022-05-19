SKUAST-K presents curriculum for LISA 2020 certificate program

The goal of LISA 2020 was to create a network of 20 such stat labs in developing countries by 2020. This goal was accomplished by having 28 labs in the LISA 2020 Network by the end of 2020 and as of today have 35 stat labs worldwide and, SKUAST-K-LISA is an official member of this network.

Each of these newly created laboratories fosters education in statistics and promotes the proper application of statistics to solve real-world problems. The LISA 2020 Program encourages stat labs to improve their operations by adapting best practices learned from one another.

LISA 2020 is implemented by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (LISA) in cooperation with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).