SKUAST-K schedules offline exams despite COVID resurgence

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has lined up examinations of the students despite the resurgence in COVID-19.
The move has left the students aghast.
They said that holding examinations in offline mode amid a rise in COVID-19 cases has a risk factor and could further spread the virus.
The government issued new guidelines on January 9 wherein all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centres, and ITIs were ordered to adopt an online mode of teaching till further orders.
The guidelines were issued after the fresh daily COVID cases breached 600-mark in J&K.
However, some universities have scheduled offline exams.
The SKUAST-K has scheduled offline term-end examinations for the Horticulture Department from January 17.
Greater Kashmir received several distress calls and emails from the aggrieved students who demanded deferment of offline exams.
Aghast at the decision, the students said that SKUAST-K was putting their lives at risk.
“Surprisingly, the department has decided to take the offline examinations at a short notice. The college administration is neglecting the fact that there are many positive students and faculty members. Besides, there are no basic facilities in college hostels to combat the harsh weather conditions,” said Hamid, an aggrieved student.
Dean Horticulture SKUAST-K, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani told Greater Kashmir that the department had scheduled an internal assessment of the students which could not be deferred.
“The students are already in the university and these are experiential learning exams,” he said.
Wani said withdrawing the date sheet would cost students a year and ultimately delay their degree.
Meanwhile, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri postponed the examination of the BBA 5th semester scheduled on January 14 and 19.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, BGSBU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Akbar Masood said the BBA exam was postponed after two students tested positive.
The J&K government’s fresh guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 resurgence skipped the mention of universities while placing fresh curbs.
The authorities at the University of Kashmir (KU) have already deferred the examination till further orders while the Jammu University (JU) also ordered for postponement of all the examinations.