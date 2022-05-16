SKUAST-K scientist bags SIRE award to undertake climate change research in UK

Dr Mahadi is the only candidate from J&K selected for this prestigious fellowship for the year 2022-23. Vice-Chancellor, SKAUST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmed Ganai, congratulates him for bagging the prestigious international fellowship.

According to a statement, subject experts from collaborating institute-University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada will also be assisting in the research and development of these models for field crops of Kashmir. The research collaboration between three institutes (SKUAST-Kashmir, India, Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom and The University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada) shall be highly fruitful on a long-term basis.