SKUAST-K scientist bags SIRE award to undertake climate change research in UK

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir scientist Dr Syed Sheraz Mahdi has bagged the prestigious SERB-International Research Experience (SIRE) Award to undertake high-end research on climate change at UK’s Liverpool John Moores University.
Dr Mahdi, presently working as an assistant professor at SKUAST-K’s Division of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura Campus, has been awarded SIRE Award to undertake high-end research in the field of climate change at the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, the United Kingdom for six months and will work with Dr Alexandre Gagnon for developing of region-specific simulation models for field crops and will also examine the impacts of current and future climate change using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Tools.
Dr Mahadi is the only candidate from J&K selected for this prestigious fellowship for the year 2022-23. Vice-Chancellor, SKAUST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmed Ganai, congratulates him for bagging the prestigious international fellowship.
According to a statement, subject experts from collaborating institute-University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada will also be assisting in the research and development of these models for field crops of Kashmir. The research collaboration between three institutes (SKUAST-Kashmir, India, Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom and The University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada) shall be highly fruitful on a long-term basis.
An active researcher, Dr Mahadi has published 61 research and review papers in high-impact reputed international journals. His publications have attracted over 870 citations and h-index 15.
He has also to his credit 14 books published by renowned international publishers (SPRINGER, TAYLOR & FRANCIS and APPLE ACADEMICS). He is the recipient of several prestigious awards such as the SERB-DST, Young Scientist Award.