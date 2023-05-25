SKUAST-K secures first 2 positions at Youth Entrepreneurship Festival

Srinagar: Two innovators from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have won the first two positions during the Youth Entrepreneurship Festival organised by District Skill Committee Ganderbal under the SANKALP initiative of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The innovators Ahmer Bashir and Bushra Naaz, mentored under SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre, won the first two positions with prize money of Rs 50,000 and 30,000 respectively.

The awards were presented by Lt Governor J&K UT Manoj Sinha in the presence of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir.

Supported by JKEDI and Kashmir Angel Network, the festival was held at Degree College Ganderbal. The contest was registered by more than 200 innovators across J&K UT and after the first round of pitching held on May 11and 12, 2023, only 19 innovators were shortlisted by jury members for the second and final pitching round held on Monday, May 22 out of which 15 innovators were from SKUAST Kashmir only, which shows the depth of entrepreneurial ecosystem within the university.