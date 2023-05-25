SKUAST-K secures first 2 positions at Youth Entrepreneurship Festival

Srinagar: Two innovators from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have won the first two positions during the Youth Entrepreneurship Festival organised by District Skill Committee Ganderbal under the SANKALP initiative of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The innovators Ahmer Bashir and Bushra Naaz, mentored under SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre, won the first two positions with prize money of Rs 50,000 and 30,000 respectively.
The awards were presented by Lt Governor J&K UT Manoj Sinha in the presence of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir.
Supported by JKEDI and Kashmir Angel Network, the festival was held at Degree College Ganderbal. The contest was registered by more than 200 innovators across J&K UT and after the first round of pitching held on May 11and 12, 2023, only 19 innovators were shortlisted by jury members for the second and final pitching round held on Monday, May 22 out of which 15 innovators were from SKUAST Kashmir only, which shows the depth of entrepreneurial ecosystem within the university.
During the final pitching round held at Ganderbal Degree College, the ideas were evaluated by national jury members and angel investors on the basis of commercial viability and strength to tap the market. During the pitching and deliberations, the Jury members offered investment opportunities to a few SKUAST-K Innovators to convert their ideas into marketable products. The members appreciated the role of SKUAST Kashmir authorities in training the young budding minds.
The 1st Position was secured by Ahmer Bashir, mentored by Prof Imtiyaz Murtaza (Chief Scientist) and Naveed Hamid (SKIIE Centre) and 2nd Position by Bushra Naaz mentored by her major advsior Dr Aijaz A Malik (Scientist) and Naveed Hamid (SKIIE Centre).
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai, while congratulating the innovators and their mentors, said this is not a mere achievement but a recognition of SKUAST-K’s initiatives for the creation of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the university.