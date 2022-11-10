SKUAST-K sets up backyard poultry units in Budgam

Srinagar: SKUAST Kashmir, Division of LPM, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Shuhama, which operates the ICAR-funded poultry seed project to disseminate improved poultry germ plasm under the tribal sub-plan component of the project, established 30 backyard poultry units at Drang, Budgam.

The beneficiaries, mostly women, belonging to the ST community were provided 10 Vanraja chicks, feed and necessary training. Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, was the chief guest. He stressed the need for mutual cooperation between the farmers to take better advantage of the incentives provided and hoped that the intervention would go a long way in strengthening the “nutritional, social and economic security of the tribal community.”

Dr Azmat Alam Khan, Principal Investigator of the Poultry Seed Project, talked at length about scientific poultry farming. Dr Bilal Ahmed Lone Head KVK, other KVK scientists and technical staff of the poultry seed project also attended the distribution function.

Dr Azmat Alam Khan thanked the ICAR-Directorate of Poultry Research Hyderabad for funding the project and the Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K and KVK Budgam for facilitating the outreach.