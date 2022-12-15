SKUAST-Kashmir launches Foundation Programme-IRTIQA-22

Srinagar: The Department of Students Welfare of SKUAST-K has launched a Foundation Programme-IRTIQA-22 for orienting the students to the new foundation of life.
In a statement, press secretary for the event Dr Syed Naseem Geelani said students are exhibiting lot of enthusiasm for the first-of-its-kind in this programme.
A marathon day for unraveling the innate capacities of the fresher in different life skills was organised today.
During this programme, eminent civil society members are invited for interacting with the students. SKUAST-Kashmir alumnus Iram Habib, the first Kashmiri Women Pilot of the country interacted with the students. She gave them details about the journey which had to tread to achieve success.
Rifat Abdullah, a journalist also enlightened the students of the ways and means to achieve proficiency in life and social skills. Speaking on the occasion Prof. M. A. A. Siddique, Dean Students Welfare said that “we have designed a fifteen-step ladder of reorienting students towards building the foundation of life. Today we have successfully reached step four which is designed to unravel potentialities hidden in our students.”
Vice Chancellor Prof N A Ganai, emphasised the need for skill development of the students. “We are sending students and faculty members to overseas institutions in order to have good exposure and nurturing them as next generation leaders,” he said. He appreciated Dean Students welfare and his team of student welfare officers of all the faculties/colleges and other organisers and officers for organising the 15-day programme.