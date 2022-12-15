SKUAST-Kashmir launches Foundation Programme-IRTIQA-22

Srinagar: The Department of Students Welfare of SKUAST-K has launched a Foundation Programme-IRTIQA-22 for orienting the students to the new foundation of life.

In a statement, press secretary for the event Dr Syed Naseem Geelani said students are exhibiting lot of enthusiasm for the first-of-its-kind in this programme.

A marathon day for unraveling the innate capacities of the fresher in different life skills was organised today.

During this programme, eminent civil society members are invited for interacting with the students. SKUAST-Kashmir alumnus Iram Habib, the first Kashmiri Women Pilot of the country interacted with the students. She gave them details about the journey which had to tread to achieve success.