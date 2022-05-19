Slain Ranjit Singh was lone bread earner of his family

Rajouri: Fifty two year old Ranjit Singh, a resident of Bakhar village of Sunderbani, used to work as a labourer in his area before he went to Baramulla to work at a newly opened wine shop there.
However, on Tuesday evening he was killed in a grenade attack on a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla.
He left behind his wife, two married daughters, two unmarried daughters, a minor son, and an elderly father. His wife Pasho Devi (48) said that he was lone bread earner of family and that entire family was dependent upon him.
" We have no other source of income. My two daughters are married but two other are unmarried while my lone son is just five years old. My father in law is about 80 years of age and almost bed ridden," said Pasho Devi.
Shivani Devi (18), daughter of the slain person demanded justice for her father. " My father was innocent, working as labourer in Baramulla but was targetted for no fault," she said. Sarpanch Bakhar panchayat, Naresh Chib demanded best possible assistance to the bereaved family.