SMC corporators allege discrimination in macadamisation projects

Srinagar: The SMC corporators have alleged that the officials have discriminated in the distribution of funds for macadamisation.

They said most of the areas have been neglected during macadamisation projects and majority of the funds have been spent on two constituencies. While speaking at a press conference, BJP councilors led by Nazir Gilkar said that the center gave Rs 38 crore for macadamization of roads in Srinagar which are under SMC.

“Unfortunately 31 crore have been spent on two constituencies that are Hazratbal and Zadibal. I want to draw the attention of the LG administration and others about why other areas were discriminated against,” he said.