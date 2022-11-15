SMC corporators allege discrimination in macadamisation projects

Srinagar: The SMC corporators have alleged that the officials have discriminated in the distribution of funds for macadamisation.
They said most of the areas have been neglected during macadamisation projects and majority of the funds have been spent on two constituencies. While speaking at a press conference, BJP councilors led by Nazir Gilkar said that the center gave Rs 38 crore for macadamization of roads in Srinagar which are under SMC.
“Unfortunately 31 crore have been spent on two constituencies that are Hazratbal and Zadibal. I want to draw the attention of the LG administration and others about why other areas were discriminated against,” he said.
Gilkar alleged that roads were macadamized in Green Belts without NOC from authorities.
“If funds were given, why was not macadamization done evenly in all eight areas of Srinagar. The areas like Batamallo , Khanyar, Bemia, Natipora , Bypass were neglected. This is a total misuse of funds,” he said.
He said that as per SMC rules works of over Rs 1 crore need clearance from the executive council and “nothing like that is being done.”
He said that in the same way approval for vehicles worth 27 crore was given without the approval of the executive council.
“We want the administration to look into it and ACB should also probe this issue,” Gilkar said.