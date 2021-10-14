SMC Mayor calls on LG

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattu Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Mayor and Lt Governor held discussions on a variety of issues including safe and secure accommodation for elected corporators of SMC, empowerment of elected public representatives, ensuring continued success of public welfare schemes, and the ongoing developmental initiatives in Srinagar city.

The spokesman said that the Lt Governor appreciated the suggestions put forth by the SMC Mayor and impressed upon him to continue his endeavours for the welfare of people.

He said that the LG assured him of all possible support for the holistic development of Srinagar city.

The spokesman quoted the LG as saying that the J&K government was steadfast to take the cities and villages of J&K to new heights of development and prosperity.

He said that Deputy Mayor SMC Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, and Chairman Public Health and Sanitation SMC, Arif Raja accompanied the SMC Mayor.