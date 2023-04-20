SMC Mayor greets people, calls for helping needy

Srinagar: As devotees across the globe celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu has extended the heartiest greetings to people in particular the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul Fitr.

In his message, Mattu said Eid Mubarak to “all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers, and sisters.” “Celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, this festival is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in society. This festival is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity, and gratitude to the Almighty. On this occasion let us take a pledge to help the needy and work together for human welfare and humanity, “ he said.