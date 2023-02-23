Smuggled timber seized in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla seized illicit timber and arrested 2 persons involved in the commission of crime.
A police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri, arrested two persons identified as Mumtaz Hussain son of Khaki Shah resident of Zamboor Pattan Uri and Syed Abass Hussain son of Syed Muzaffar Hussain resident of Choolan Uri involved in illicit trade of forest timber. Officers have also recovered illegally acquired forest timber measuring about 18 cft at Zamboor Pattan Uri on their disclosure.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigation has been initiated.
“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should re-assure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said.