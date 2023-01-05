Smuggled timber seized in Budgam

Budgam: Police in Budgam seized illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime.
Police Station Chadoora received information that one person namely Abdul Gani Dar son of Habibulla Dar resident of Gowharpora has kept illegally acquired timber at his home.
Accordingly, a police team from PS Chadoora conducted a raid on the specific location and seized 17 logs of forest timber (43 Cft) from the said house. The involved accused person was also arrested on the spot and has been shifted to PS where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 03/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation has been initiated.
“Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” police said.