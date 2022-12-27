Smuggled timber seized in Rafiabad

Sopore: Police on Tuesday said that they have seized illicit timber and the accused involved in the commission of crime were arrested.

Police in a statement said that police station Panzla Rafiabad received an information that some smugglers were carrying timber upon horses and are smuggling it to another place illegally. Following this, Sopore police established a special naka at Takiya Panzla and arrested one smuggler and seized horses carrying illicit timber.