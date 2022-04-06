Smuggler arrested in Karnah, narcotics worth crores recovered

Kupwara: Kupwara police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a smuggler and recovered 2.250 kg of Brown Sugar in border tehsil Karnah in Kupwara district.

A police officer said that on a specific tipoff, smuggler Rafaqat, a resident of Gabdoori Nawagabra Karnah , was arrested and upon his disclosure 2.250 kg Brown Sugar was recovered.