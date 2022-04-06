Smuggler arrested in Karnah, narcotics worth crores recovered

Kupwara: Kupwara police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a smuggler and recovered 2.250 kg of Brown Sugar in border tehsil Karnah in Kupwara district.
A police officer said that on a specific tipoff, smuggler Rafaqat, a resident of Gabdoori Nawagabra Karnah , was arrested and upon his disclosure 2.250 kg Brown Sugar was recovered.
"Upon sustained questioning, he revealed that he had received the consignment of narcotics from other side of the border. He had concealed it in a forest area in Hajitra of Karnah and following the identification of spot, the recovery was recovered in presence of Executive Magistrate," he added.
A case under NDPS has been registered in this regard and "more arrests are expected in this case."