Snow clearance completed on Gurez road in record time: Govt

Bandipora: The snow clearance operation on Bandipora-Gurez road was completed on Saturday and the road was made traffic worthy after remaining closed for more than three months.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad said the road was thrown open after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the snow clearance operation in a record time this year.
He said that the first convoy of vehicles was allowed as a trial run towards their destination with proper precautionary measures, including the use of chains.
Ahmad said that traffic would be allowed in a restricted and regulated manner and for restricted hours.
The road remains closed owing to heavy snowfall in Gurez Valley.