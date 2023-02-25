Snow clearance starts on Sgr-Leh highway

Sonamarg: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started snow clearance on the 434-km Srinagar-Leh Highway. The highway was closed in January this year following heavy snowfall.

BRO officials said that amid improvement in weather conditions, BRO’s Project Vijayak and Beacon had started snow clearance on the Srinagar-Leh highway from both Drass and Sonamarg side.

They said that the toughest work for snow clearance would remain on the 30-km road stretch up to zero point of Zojilla from Sonamarg as 40 to 50 feet snow along the stretch was expected.

They said that the road runs on mountains with deep gorge on one side. The men and machinery have to take extra precautions to avoid the loss of life and property while working on the road.