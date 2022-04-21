Snow clearance work completed | Authorities yet to take call on restoration of Mughal Road

Rajouri: Even after passage of several days after the Mechanical Engineering Department completed the snow clearance work on Mughal Road, the civil administration is yet to take a final call regarding opening of road for civilian traffic.
The Mughal Road passing through Pir Panjal mountain ranges including Pir Ki Gali connects Poonch district of Jammu province with Shopian of Kashmir valley and acts as an alternate route to Jammu- Srinagar National Highway.
As per details with Greater Kashmir, the snow clearance work executed by mechanical engineering department on Mughal Road was completed for clearance of single lane road in first week of April after which next phase of work for clearing the narrow patches was executed and completed by April 10.
"The road is clear from snow from last more than a week and the mechanical engineering department has informed about it to the civil administration as well as police for further decision regarding opening the road," the official sources said.
The sources within the department told that the work of mechanical engineering department is to clear the road and inform the district administration for further decision and this has already been done.
On being contacted, Assistant Executive Engineer Kamal Jyoti Sharma said that snow clearance work on the road stand completed and any decision regarding opening of road and movement of traffic is prerogative of civil administration.