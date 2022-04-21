Snow clearance work completed | Authorities yet to take call on restoration of Mughal Road

As per details with Greater Kashmir, the snow clearance work executed by mechanical engineering department on Mughal Road was completed for clearance of single lane road in first week of April after which next phase of work for clearing the narrow patches was executed and completed by April 10.

"The road is clear from snow from last more than a week and the mechanical engineering department has informed about it to the civil administration as well as police for further decision regarding opening the road," the official sources said.

The sources within the department told that the work of mechanical engineering department is to clear the road and inform the district administration for further decision and this has already been done.