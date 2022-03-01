Snow-covered Shopian roads witness traffic jams

Shopian: As the authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian town are yet to clear the snow-clogged streets, the town witnessed long traffic snarls.
Due to the non-removal of the snow from various streets of the town, bumper-to-bumper traffic is witnessed at the Four-Way Chowk, Gole Chakri, and Bona Bazaar areas, causing hardships to the commuters and pedestrians.
“Large mounds of snow on either side of roads make it almost impossible for two vehicles to pass simultaneously,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a local.
He said that the commuters remain stuck in traffic jams for hours together.
“The pedestrians also face a tough time while walking down half-cleared roads,” Ahmad said.
Executive Officer Shopian Malik Suhail told Greater Kashmir that they pressed men and machinery into service to widen the roads.
He said that Municipal Committee Shopian (MCS) had lifted the snow along the hospital road.
However, Malik said removing snow from the roads was the responsibility of the R&B Department.
An official said that the snow, which fell from the rooftops of shops and commercial complexes accumulated on the streets, making the snow clearing process difficult.
MCS last year issued a circular asking the owners of shops and commercial complexes to install snow breakers on rooftops but only a few abided by the order.