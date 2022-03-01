Snow-covered Shopian roads witness traffic jams

Shopian: As the authorities in south Kashmir's Shopian town are yet to clear the snow-clogged streets, the town witnessed long traffic snarls.

Due to the non-removal of the snow from various streets of the town, bumper-to-bumper traffic is witnessed at the Four-Way Chowk, Gole Chakri, and Bona Bazaar areas, causing hardships to the commuters and pedestrians.

“Large mounds of snow on either side of roads make it almost impossible for two vehicles to pass simultaneously,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a local.