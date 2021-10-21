Snow forecast: DC Bandipora reviews winter preparedness

Dr Owais said that all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district and the snow clearance operations will be started soon after the snow starts accumulating on roads to ensure all major roads are cleared on war footing.

He said the Mechanical Engineer Department has put Snow Cutter machines on standby at different locations of the district so that they can be pressed into service at earliest besides machinery of various Municipalities.

The DC stressed on ensuring availability of essential services in snow bound areas besides making special arrangements for airlifting stranded passengers in case of closure of Gurez-Bandipora road.