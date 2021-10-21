Snow forecast: DC Bandipora reviews winter preparedness

Bandipora: In view of the inclement weather forecast this weekend, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Thursday convened a meeting to review the winter preparedness and to deal with any kind of situation.
The meeting discussed action plans prepared by the concerned departments to prevent interruption to services in case of snowfall. The DC, while hailing their efforts during the last snowfall in the district, asked the concerned departments to ensure an even faster response to the inclement weather forecast for the coming days.
The DC directed for ensuring that snow clearance machines are positioned at all critical spots and that these are pressed into service as soon as snow starts to accumulate during snowfall. He stressed on prioritizing snow-clearance from roads leading to all important installations across the district including Hospitals.
Dr Owais said that all the men and machinery have been put on high alert in the district and the snow clearance operations will be started soon after the snow starts accumulating on roads to ensure all major roads are cleared on war footing.
He said the Mechanical Engineer Department has put Snow Cutter machines on standby at different locations of the district so that they can be pressed into service at earliest besides machinery of various Municipalities.
The DC stressed on ensuring availability of essential services in snow bound areas besides making special arrangements for airlifting stranded passengers in case of closure of Gurez-Bandipora road.