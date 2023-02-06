Snow slide in Gurez: 3 officials, driver escape unhurt

Bandipora: A Naib Tehsildar (NT), two Junior Engineers (JEs) besides the driver of a vehicle had a narrow escape after their vehicles was caught in a snow slide at Check Nallah in Gurez on Monday.
The sliding snow struck the vehicle and also blocked the road.
The officials were pulled out safely and nobody was injured.
However, the vehicle was damaged and remained stuck in the debris, they said.
The officials were identified as the NT from Tulail region of Gurez Valley and JEs of the Mechanic Engineering Department (MED) who were on a visit to inspect some developmental work.
They said that besides this road, many other roads were also blocked due to snow slides in the region.
Gurez Valley received 1.5 feet snowfall overnight.