Snowfall affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Several roads have been closed due to snowfall in upper reaches of Rajouri and Poonch districts since late Saturday evening.

Snowfall led to the closure of several roads including Thanamandi-DKG Bufliyaz road, Kotranka Khawas road, Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road.

DSP Traffic, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that several link roads located in villages have also been closed.