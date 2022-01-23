Snowfall affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Several roads have been closed due to snowfall in upper reaches of Rajouri and Poonch districts since late Saturday evening.
Snowfall led to the closure of several roads including Thanamandi-DKG Bufliyaz road, Kotranka Khawas road, Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road.
DSP Traffic, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that several link roads located in villages have also been closed.
He added that the road from Thanamandi to Bufliyaz via DKG is continuously closed while road from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal got closed on Sunday morning and was cleared in evening hours.
“Due to snowfall in higher reaches and rains in plains, there is possibility that surface traffic can get affected in more areas,” Shah said.
Meanwhile, power supply has been affected in various areas of the twin districts due to bad weather conditions.
In several parts of Rajouri town especially in Jawahar Nagar, power supply got affected on Saturday afternoon. Electricity was restored on Sunday evening.