SNOWFALL AFTERMATH | Fiber-based, fixed-line internet services affected across Kashmir
Srinagar: The recent snowfall across Kashmir has hit the fixed-line internet fiber network across Kashmir.
In the past two years, major internet providers like Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and SNTPL have extended their network across Kashmir.
However, the recent incessant snowfall has affected the fixed-line internet services across Kashmir districts.
“It has been three days now and there is no sign of our BSNL fiber signal. We tried calling the concerned officials but so far the issue has not been resolved,” said Faisal Rather of Ahmad Colony, Hazratbal.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people working in various IT-based companies have been working from home and the snapping of internet services has hit their work.
Mudasir Ali from Harwan said that his Aitel fiber had been disconnected due to snowfall.
“We have to run high-end software and stay online round-the-clock. In such cases, mobile internet does not work and is costly as well. Many IT-based entrepreneurs need broadband fiber service without interruption and their work is suffering,” he said.
As soon as the snowfall interrupted the internet service, many customers received text messages from their service providers related to internet issues.
“I received the text message saying that my internet service will be restored soon but nothing was done for the past three days. Television, mobiles, and other devices at my home are using data from our Jio fiber line which is down,” said Hyder Shah of Bijbehara.
These consumers said that they pay hefty bills to keep their fiber service working but the operators let them down when they most need the services.
“I pay over Rs 700 as my monthly charges on my SNTPL broadband service. The fixed lines in our area are buried under snow for days and when I call the operator they are saying damages are high and it will take time to restore. Despite paying hefty bills, we have to recharge our mobile phones for the internet,” said AbidRaza from Pampore.
An official from one of the technical teams of the fiber service said that fiber wires had been damaged across various places in Kashmir and restoration work was on.