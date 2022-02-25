SNOWFALL AFTERMATH | Fiber-based, fixed-line internet services affected across Kashmir

Srinagar: The recent snowfall across Kashmir has hit the fixed-line internet fiber network across Kashmir.

In the past two years, major internet providers like Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and SNTPL have extended their network across Kashmir.

However, the recent incessant snowfall has affected the fixed-line internet services across Kashmir districts.

“It has been three days now and there is no sign of our BSNL fiber signal. We tried calling the concerned officials but so far the issue has not been resolved,” said Faisal Rather of Ahmad Colony, Hazratbal.