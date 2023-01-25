Snowfall disrupts life in Ganderbal

"In view of the inclement weather conditions and apprehensions of avalanches in the hilly areas of Gagengar, Kullan, Sonamarg, Nilgrath, Sarbal and Baltal, the general public of these areas and adjoining areas are advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders," said an advisory issued by tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal.

General public has also been advised to restrict movement to only carefully selected routes with extreme care and evacuate from unprotected settlements near avalanche path, it read.

Further, all the departments working in the territorial jurisdictions of Tehsil Gund have been advised to keep their all resources ready to face any eventuality.