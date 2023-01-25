Snowfall disrupts life in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Ganderbal district witnessed moderate snowfall since Tuesday evening that continued till Wednesday late evening, disrupting normal life here.
Higher reaches of the district including Sonamarg, Gagengar, Kullan, Gund, and Wangath received light to moderate but continuous snowfall, resulting in accumulation of the snow above 1feet.
Sonamarg health resort received about 2 feet of fresh snowfall.
The continuous snowfall and slippery road conditions led to massive traffic jams in several areas of the district, particularly between Ganiwan to Gagengar.
In view of the slippery condition of the road, the authorities said that only 4x4 vehicles with anti-skid chains would be allowed to ply towards Gagangeer.
Meanwhile, the authorities issued an avalanche warning for several higher areas of Gund tehsil of Kangan in Ganderbal district amid heavy snowfall.
"In view of the inclement weather conditions and apprehensions of avalanches in the hilly areas of Gagengar, Kullan, Sonamarg, Nilgrath, Sarbal and Baltal, the general public of these areas and adjoining areas are advised to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders," said an advisory issued by tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal.
General public has also been advised to restrict movement to only carefully selected routes with extreme care and evacuate from unprotected settlements near avalanche path, it read.
Further, all the departments working in the territorial jurisdictions of Tehsil Gund have been advised to keep their all resources ready to face any eventuality.