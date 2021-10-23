Snowfall in Gurez, road closed for 2nd day

Bandipora: As predicted by the weatherman, the snowfall in frontier Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district threw life out of gear while rains lashed the plains throughout the day.

The administration had already closed the road from Bandipora to Dawar in Gurez Valley given an inclement weather advisory on Friday morning.

Saturday morning, the officials said that the high-altitude Razdan Top had received around one and a half feet snow and Tulail area had received 1 feet snow while the plains received comparatively less snowfall.