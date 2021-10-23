Snowfall in Gurez, road closed for 2nd day

Bandipora: As predicted by the weatherman, the snowfall in frontier Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district threw life out of gear while rains lashed the plains throughout the day.
The administration had already closed the road from Bandipora to Dawar in Gurez Valley given an inclement weather advisory on Friday morning.
Saturday morning, the officials said that the high-altitude Razdan Top had received around one and a half feet snow and Tulail area had received 1 feet snow while the plains received comparatively less snowfall.
Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dawar, Mudasir Ahamd Wani told Greater Kashmir that around 5 inches of snow was recorded here and in Tulail there was around 1 feet snow.
The official said that the high-altitude pass received one and half feet of snow.
Wani said that the situation in Kashmir was under control while the snowfall continued.
The officials, who had closed the internal road connecting Dawar to Tulail tehsil, 45 km from central Dawar that is more prone to snow slides and avalanches given its steep topography, Saturday morning also closed the road to Izmarg following moderate snowfall in the region.
In a statement, Police said, “Bandipora Police established helpline numbers for people to seek help during an emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain and snowfall. People are requested to contact on these numbers in case of any emergency. SSP Bandipora 9596767418, ASP Bandipora, 9596767453, PCR Bandipora 01957-225278, 9596767430, DySP Headquarters Bandipora 9596767440, SDPO Sumbal 9596767427, SDPO Gurez 7006958272, DySP Hajin 9596767449, DySP DAR DPL 9596767428, SHO PS Bandipora 9596767411, SHO PS Aragam 9596767421, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS Sumbal 9596767427, SHO PS Hajin 9596767431, SHO PS Gurez 6005604818, DO PP Nowgam 9596767457, DO PP Ajas 9596767452, DO PP Aloosa 9596767416, DO PP Sumlar 9596767413.”
On Friday, in wake of the advisory by MeT, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad asked all the departments to remain prepared and on their toes to expedite all works as and when snow falls.
Meanwhile, the orchardists heaved a sigh of relief in Bandipora and Sumbal divisions as there was no snowfall recorded in the plains here.
“It is a relief to us that the plains did not receive any snowfall here. Had it been the case, our apple trees which are still covered in green leaves would have been damaged,” said Gowhar Mir, a local from Sumbal Bandipora.
Another apple orchardist, Muzamil Ahmad from Bandipora’s Onagam village expressed relief over the area receiving no snowfall.
“So far, thankfully there is no snowfall in the area and Alhamdulillah the orchards are safe,” he said.