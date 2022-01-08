SNOWFALL SITUATION | Avalanche hits Poonch village; narrow escape for mother-daughter duo

Rajouri: A mother-daughter duo had a narrow escape when they got trapped in an avalanche that hit Manhai village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch on Saturday.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 5 pm when a woman Nasreen Akhter, wife of Muhammad Arif of Manhai Behramgalla, Surankote along with her 10-year-old daughter Zahira Kosar were going to fetch water from a nearby point and an avalanche hit the area.