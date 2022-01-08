SNOWFALL SITUATION | Avalanche hits Poonch village; narrow escape for mother-daughter duo

Rajouri: A mother-daughter duo had a narrow escape when they got trapped in an avalanche that hit Manhai village of Surankote tehsil in Poonch on Saturday.
Police said that the incident occurred at around 5 pm when a woman Nasreen Akhter, wife of Muhammad Arif of Manhai Behramgalla, Surankote along with her 10-year-old daughter Zahira Kosar were going to fetch water from a nearby point and an avalanche hit the area.
“They got trapped under the snow but luckily some villagers raised an alarm following which people from the area rushed to the spot and succeeded in tracing both the mother and daughter under the snow,” Police said. “Both were rescued from the avalanche site and taken to their house where both are stable and out of danger.”