SNOWFALL SITUATION | Kupwara residents demand passenger compartments

He said that during medical emergencies people from the higher reaches face the brunt as the roads remain closed for several days due to heavy snowfall.

Another resident from Keran, who is staying at a hotel at Kupwara for the past six days, said that he had run out of money and the hotel owner had told him to leave.

“I had gone out of state to earn livelihood but I had to cut short my stay there due to severe illness of my mother. Had there been any passenger compartment at Kupwara, I could have stayed there but I am forced to stay in a private hotel by paying Rs 500 a night,” he said.