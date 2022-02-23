Snowfall Situation | Ramban cut off; water, electric supply snapped

Ramban: Ramban district headquarters remained cut off with subdivisions Gool, Ramsu, and Banihal due to the closure of the roads on Wednesday.

According to reports, all the link roads leading to District Hospital Ramban remain closed due to the closure of the roads including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway leading to District Hospital Ramban.

Following heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stones at several places between Ramban and Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway subdivisions Ramsu and Banihal remained cut off from Ramban.