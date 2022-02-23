Snowfall Situation | Ramban cut off; water, electric supply snapped

Ramban: Ramban district headquarters remained cut off with subdivisions Gool, Ramsu, and Banihal due to the closure of the roads on Wednesday.
According to reports, all the link roads leading to District Hospital Ramban remain closed due to the closure of the roads including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway leading to District Hospital Ramban.
Following heavy rains, landslides, and shooting stones at several places between Ramban and Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway subdivisions Ramsu and Banihal remained cut off from Ramban.
Subdivision Gool also remained cut off due to landslides and mudslides at several places on the Ramban-Gool road.
Rajgarh, Batote, and Chanderkote located on the Jammu side remained closed due to landslides at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh.
Water supply to all the areas except major towns remain snapped.
Electric supply to almost all the adjoining areas except towns remained snapped due to short circuits or faults developed due to the rain. People of Ramban also complained that the electric supply remained disrupted the entire day on Wednesday.
The officials of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) said that a spell of heavy rain and wind developed a snag in the High Tension and Low Tension transmission lines due to which electric supply remained suspended Tuesday night to several peripheral areas of Ramban.
They said incessant rains hampered the restoration work on Wednesday but added that the supply was restored by their field staff by Wednesday evening.