Snowfall throws life out of gear in Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: Higher reaches of Chenab Valley and entire Bhaderwah experienced heavy snowfall, bringing mercury to the lowest level of the season and throwing life out of gear in this hilly area.
Heavy snowfall in Bhaderwah paralysed normal life with a breakdown of electricity in the majority of areas of district Doda while people are also facing drinking water scarcity.
Although weather improved on Sunday morning as the sun came out after five days of inclement weather, locals said that the authorities had failed to initiate restoration of essential services including power supply and road connectivity.
Locals are demanding clearance of snow from roads, lanes, and by-lanes, besides the availability of kerosene oil and firewood.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers of Ganpat Market were seen clearing the lanes near their shops of snow.
People expressed resentment with the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department, for stopping the supply of kerosene oil to Bhaderwah giving an excuse that 95 percent population of Bhaderwah was covered under Ujwala Yojna.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhaderwah, Rakesh Kumar along with Tehsildar Bhaderwah Showket Hayat Mattoo visited different areas of Bhaderwah to inspect the restoration work.
Kumar said that he had taken up the issue of kerosene oil with the Director FCS&CA Jammu.
Quoting District Forest Officer Bhaderwah, he said that they had established 3 stalls in Bhaderwah to provide firewood to the consumers.