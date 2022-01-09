Snowfall throws life out of gear in Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah: Higher reaches of Chenab Valley and entire Bhaderwah experienced heavy snowfall, bringing mercury to the lowest level of the season and throwing life out of gear in this hilly area.

Heavy snowfall in Bhaderwah paralysed normal life with a breakdown of electricity in the majority of areas of district Doda while people are also facing drinking water scarcity.

Although weather improved on Sunday morning as the sun came out after five days of inclement weather, locals said that the authorities had failed to initiate restoration of essential services including power supply and road connectivity.