Social Welfare Deptt organises awareness Camp

Bhadarwah: As a part of Drug Demand De-addiction Campaign, Department of Social Welfare Bhadarwah organised an awareness programme at Bhadarwah.
The awareness programme was conducted at Dak Banglow Bhadarwah to seek cooperation of PRIs, Different NGOs and general public to tackle increasing graph of Drug Menace. On the occasion, BDC Chairman Bhadarwah Omi Chand was the chief guest, while ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary, SP Bhadarwah Aftab Ahmed and DDC Member Bhadarwah-West Yudhvir Thakur were the guests of honour. Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Bhadarwah Subash Chander Kotwal presided over the function. Renowned Educationist Arif Rana conducted proceedings of the programme.
The speakers highlighted the ill effects of drugs and ways to come out of the habit.
Further, resource person Advocate Majid Malik delivered lecture educating about the abuses of drugs, and how to reduce the demand of drugs by saying 'No' to it.
PRI members expressed their gratitude to the Department for organising such an awareness programme, which is the need of the hour and urged for conducting more such programmes in near future.
ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary said that the aim to organise this programme was to inculcate the sense of responsibility among all sections of the society to protect our children especially young generation. ADC said that it's a great idea to involve PRIs in the campaign to expand reach of our mission to make our area Drugs free. TSWO Bhadarwah Subash Chander Kotwal said that the initiative taken by Social welfare department is to make our area drugs free. Educationist Arif Rana, Sarpanch Sajid Mir, Sarpanch Shabir Khan, Panch Nirmala Devi, other PRI members and members of different NGOs were present on the occasion.