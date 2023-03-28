Society must play a proactive role in preventing drug abuse : PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Vice President and Media Head Syed Basharat Bukhari today participated in a rally to raise awareness against menace of drugs in Kreeri. He advocated for a drug-free society and urged the society to take measures to check the rising menace of the drug problem.

According to a press release, the rally was organized by local women in the area to create awareness about the adverse effects of drugs on individuals and society.

Addressing the rally, Syed Basharat Bukhari highlighted the importance of a drug-free society and the need to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. He stressed that drug addiction not only ruins the life of an individual but also has a detrimental effect on society as a whole.