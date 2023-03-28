Society must play a proactive role in preventing drug abuse : PC

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Vice President and Media Head Syed Basharat Bukhari today participated in a rally to raise awareness against menace of drugs in Kreeri. He advocated for a drug-free society and urged the society to take measures to check the rising menace of the drug problem.
According to a press release, the rally was organized by local women in the area to create awareness about the adverse effects of drugs on individuals and society.
Addressing the rally, Syed Basharat Bukhari highlighted the importance of a drug-free society and the need to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. He stressed that drug addiction not only ruins the life of an individual but also has a detrimental effect on society as a whole.
“Drug abuse is a growing problem in our society, and it is essential that we take measures to address this issue. The consequences of drug addiction are devastating, not only for the individual but also for the family and society. It is high time that we as a society take responsibility for preventing drug abuse and creating a drug-free environment”, he said.
Bukhari appealed to the society to take a proactive role in preventing drug abuse and supporting individuals who are struggling with addiction.
“We urge the society to come forward and play an active role in preventing drug abuse. It is important to create awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, especially among the younger generation, who are most vulnerable to falling prey to addiction. Families, schools, and communities must work together to provide education and support to individuals struggling with addiction”, he added.
He also urged the government to take strong measures to curb the drug problem and called for strict enforcement of laws against drug trafficking.