Soldier among 3 injured in Kokernag

Srinagar: Three persons including a soldier were injured in Athlan Gadole area of Kokernag when terrorists hurled a grenade.

Police said that the terrorists hiding in the area lobbed a grenade at a joint team of Police and Army, which had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area amid input about the presence of terrorists late Thursday evening.

Three persons were injured in the grenade blast and were shifted to a hospital, they said.

Among the injured include two civilians and an Army soldier, Police said.

“Their condition is stated to be stable,” they said.