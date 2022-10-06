Soldier dies after his service rifle goes off accidentally in Rafiabad

Sopore: A soldier died after his service rifle went off accidentally in Rafiabad area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official told that an army man identified as Chander Mohan of 32 RR Chatoosa Rafiabad Camp was travelling in a bunker vehicle towards Watergam when his service rifle went off accidentally and got critically injured. He said the trooper was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The official added that further investigation in this regard has been initiated.