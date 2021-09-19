Soldier injured in Uri; operation on

Srinagar: An Army soldier was injured after an infiltration bid in Uri sector of Baramulla district following which a massive search operation is underway.

“A soldier received minor injuries and searches are underway in Uri,” Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence, Col Emron Musavi said.

Sources said that the soldiers on Sunday foiled a major infiltration bid in the Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

They said that the soldiers guarding Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of militants entering this side at Angoori Post in Uri sector in the wee hours under the cover of darkness.

However, when challenged, the infiltrators opened fire, they sources said adding that the troops also retaliated.