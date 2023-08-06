Soldier killed in Kulgam encounter gets guard of honour in Bandipora

Bandipora: The mortal remains of Waseem Sarwar Dar, a Sepoy in the Indian Army who was killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Friday, arrived at his home in Bandipora on Sunday.

He was given a guard of honour by the military in a solemn ceremony attended by a large number of people, including top officials of the Army, Police, CRPF, and administration. His body was brought in a military truck garlanded with flowers and banners of soldier Dar.

After military honours, Dar’s body was handed over to his family who performed the last religious rites.

There were emotional scenes all around as his relatives, friends, and villagers wailed over his coffin inconsolably while women sang elegies and beat their hands and faces.