Soldier shoots self dead in Kupwara

Kupwara: A soldier shot himself dead while on duty in Tsuntwari area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, Police said.

Polcie said that the incident occurred when Sepoy Harish Kumar of 21 Maha shot himself dead with his service rifle at a forward post in Tsuntwari area along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that he was severely injured and was immediately shifted to a nearby base camp and was later airlifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.

This is the second such incident in past three days.

Earlier, an Army man shot himself dead in Kralpora area of Kupwara.