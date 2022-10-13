SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT IN J&K | HC seeks to know about practical steps taken

The court also directed the Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken for segregation, collection, and transportation of solid and medical waste from the J&K hospitals.

It also asked the Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI), Tahir Majid Shamsi to file a response to the release of funds by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India for solid waste management in J&K by November 10.

The court passed a slew of directions after perusing an affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department in compliance with its order issued on August 12 this year.

“We feel that more practical steps are required to be taken by the concerned authorities in the J&K government for dealing with the process of solid waste management since the contents of the affidavit appear to be confined to paperwork only at this stage,” the bench said.

The court observed that the affidavit provides the scheme of disposal of municipal solid waste in terms of the Solid Waste Management Rules and Bye-Laws saying, “The Principal Secretary has stated that various authorities have undertaken collection, segregation, storage, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste.”