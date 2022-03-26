Solid Waste Management System to be reality soon in Baramulla

“The site identified for the establishment of solid waste management plant is being used as dumping place by BMC. But the expert team from outside J&K which visited the spot has agreed to convert the same spot for the establishment of the SWM plant,” Executive Officer BMC Imtiyaz ul Haq told Greater Kashmir.

“The concerned pollution control board has also agreed to provide no objection certificate (NoC) for establishing the plant at the spot following which we have started working on other formalities before starting construction,” he said.

He said the plant will be a mega project for SWM system wherein segregation of the waste will be done by segregating bio-degradable waste and other plastic waste at the spot.