Solid Waste Management System to be reality soon in Baramulla

Baramulla: The facility of a Solid Waste Management System (SWMS) will be a reality in Baramulla soon as the Baramulla Municipal Council (BMC) is in process of establishing the mega project for the waste management for the town.
The council has identified a major chunk of land spread over to more than 46 kanals in ward number 21 at Khoja Bagh (Jetty) area for establishing the SWMS facility for segregation of the waste collected from residential houses and other places of the town.
“The site identified for the establishment of solid waste management plant is being used as dumping place by BMC. But the expert team from outside J&K which visited the spot has agreed to convert the same spot for the establishment of the SWM plant,” Executive Officer BMC Imtiyaz ul Haq told Greater Kashmir.
“The concerned pollution control board has also agreed to provide no objection certificate (NoC) for establishing the plant at the spot following which we have started working on other formalities before starting construction,” he said.
He said the plant will be a mega project for SWM system wherein segregation of the waste will be done by segregating bio-degradable waste and other plastic waste at the spot.
“We have already written to the revenue department to obtain its revenue extract following which DPR will be made for the establishment of the project,” Executive Officer BMC said.
While the establishment of SWM facility is under process, the BMC has established several collection points where temporary dumping of waste before it is taken to the actual earth filling dumping site at Jetty Khoja Bagh near the banks of the river Jhelum.
The collection points have become a cause of worry for the residents and the passersby as the spots remain dotted with dogs throughout day and night.
“We have started door to door service for collection of waste on alternate days besides these collection points (hotspots) are fenced at all the places but people still throw the waste outside the fencing which makes it an attraction for dogs,” Haq said.
He said the collection points will remain at these designated spots till the SWM facility becomes operational in the town.
“We are hopeful that the facility will be made functional within the current financial year,” the Executive officer said.
Besides the eight hoppers which are already in place for door to door collection of waste the BMC is also mulling to procure tricycles and handcarts for collection waste.
“Presently these hoppers go to every location on a daily basis for collection of waste,” he said.
Besides establishing a SWM plant, the BMC is also planning for construction and the repairs of the whole drainage system for the town, particularly the old town areas.
“It is on the top priority to have a proper drainage system for the whole town. We will soon finalise the project, prepare DPRs and work will be started as early as possible,” president BMC, Touseef Raina told Greater Kashmir.