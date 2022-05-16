Some people want bloodshed to continue in Kashmir: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday said that there are some forces who want bloodshed to continue in J&K and they do not let people live peacefully.
He was talking to reporters after visiting slain policeman Riyaz Ahmad Thoker’s residence for condolence at Gudoora in Pulwama. The constable was killed by militants outside his home.
Raina said that the slain policeman gave his life for the country and it is their duty to take care of his family now.
Without naming Pakistan, he said that the neighbour does not want peace here and they do not wish that the people of Kashmir should live peacefully.
“Through their conspiracies they want bloodshed to continue in Kashmir and killers of innocent people are enemies of peace,” he said.
He said killers of Riyaz are killers of humanity and law will definitely take action against them but even Almighty Allah will not forgive them for killing innocent people.
“There are some powers who do not want to see our children living happily and they just want bloodshed and they are killers of peace and humanity,” he said (KNO)