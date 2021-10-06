SONAMARG ACCIDENT| Search operation continues to trace missing JCB helper

Ganderbal: The search operation continued for the third day Wednesday to trace out the missing helper of a JCB machine that plunged into nallah Sindh near Hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday.
A Police official said that the teams of SDRF and Police along with the family members and relatives of the missing helper continued searches for the third consecutive day on Wednesday but there are no traces of the missing helper so far.
“Our teams are on the job to search for the missing helper but there are no traces so far,” Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir said.
He said that they had directions from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganderbal to put in all out efforts during the search operation.
Meanwhile, the family members of the missing helper urged the administration to put in more effort and deploy more trained men to search for the missing person.
“We urge administration to send expert and trained personnel to the spot, who can go inside the water and search for the body,” said Mehraj Ahmad, a relative of the missing helper.
The JCB driver, Shahid Ahmad was rescued and shifted to Public Health Centre (PHC) Sonmarg for medical aid while his helper Arshad Ahmad Bhat went missing after the JCB plunged into nallah Sindh.