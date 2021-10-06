SONAMARG ACCIDENT| Search operation continues to trace missing JCB helper

Ganderbal: The search operation continued for the third day Wednesday to trace out the missing helper of a JCB machine that plunged into nallah Sindh near Hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Monday.

A Police official said that the teams of SDRF and Police along with the family members and relatives of the missing helper continued searches for the third consecutive day on Wednesday but there are no traces of the missing helper so far.