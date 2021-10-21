‘Sonamarg to be promoted as all-season tourist destination’

Earlier, Sonamarg tourist destination remained closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches in Gagangeer area and with the commissioning of Z-Morh Tunnel the Sonamarg tourist destination will remain open for the first time in winter.

Executive Director, NHIDCL (Projects) briefed the divisional commissioner about the traffic action plan through the Z-Morh tunnel and said that the tunnel would remain open for one-way traffic movement for light vehicles during winter.

The divisional commissioner directed the BRO to ensure that sufficient machinery and manpower were deployed for clearing snow from Gagangeer to Sonamarg including car parking areas and directed for submitting an action plan to the Divisional Commissioner’s office by or before October 25.