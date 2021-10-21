‘Sonamarg to be promoted as all-season tourist destination’

Ganderbal: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Thursday visited Sonamarg where he chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the arrangements being put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at the outset, threadbare discussion was held regarding the necessary preparations and arrangements including water, electricity, health, road, fire service, snow clearing operation, traffic management, firewood and other related facilities to be put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.
Earlier, Sonamarg tourist destination remained closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches in Gagangeer area and with the commissioning of Z-Morh Tunnel the Sonamarg tourist destination will remain open for the first time in winter.
Executive Director, NHIDCL (Projects) briefed the divisional commissioner about the traffic action plan through the Z-Morh tunnel and said that the tunnel would remain open for one-way traffic movement for light vehicles during winter.
The divisional commissioner directed the BRO to ensure that sufficient machinery and manpower were deployed for clearing snow from Gagangeer to Sonamarg including car parking areas and directed for submitting an action plan to the Divisional Commissioner’s office by or before October 25.
Regarding the water supply, the officers of Jal Shakti Department said that water supply scheme was already under execution at Thajiwas under which water pipes were being laid underground and that water could be supplied to the establishment during the winter as well but the work on the project was stopped by the Forest department for which the divisional commissioner directed the Forest department to issue clearance at the earliest so that work was started and completed before the winter.
He also directed for keeping sufficient water tankers available and ensuring necessary repair works to existing pipelines to make them functional during winter also to suffice water requirements.
Regarding mobile connectivity, the officials of Jio, Airtel and BSNL service providers were directed to prepare an action plan to ensure all mobile towers in the area remain functional during winters.