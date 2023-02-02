Sopore areas face waterlogging after fresh snowfall; residents suffer

Sopore: Most areas in Sopore town of Baramulla district and its adjoining areas are waterlogged after the fresh snowfall causing problems to the residents.
Residents from Noorabad, Sidiq colony, Moominabad, Model Town, Arampora, Hyder Colony, Sher colony areas are the worst hit due to the water logging affecting public movement.
“We have to face tremendous hardships to move outside from our houses. The entire area is suffering as the authorities have not bothered to visit here,” said Jan Mohammad, a local resident of Noorabad.
He said that residents were seen walking in waterlogged lanes as authorities have failed to drain water.
Similarly, the residents of Hyder Colony and Sher Colony said that they are facing problems due to lack of drainage systems in their localities.” Our roads are submerged in water which causes a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians as we are not able to move out of our homes and especially our children are unable to move outside in order to continue their routine work of going to madrassa, tuition centres and shops,” they said.
People of the areas have appealed to the LG and district administration to put the men and machinery into service to dewater the areas.