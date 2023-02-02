Sopore areas face waterlogging after fresh snowfall; residents suffer

Sopore: Most areas in Sopore town of Baramulla district and its adjoining areas are waterlogged after the fresh snowfall causing problems to the residents.

Residents from Noorabad, Sidiq colony, Moominabad, Model Town, Arampora, Hyder Colony, Sher colony areas are the worst hit due to the water logging affecting public movement.

“We have to face tremendous hardships to move outside from our houses. The entire area is suffering as the authorities have not bothered to visit here,” said Jan Mohammad, a local resident of Noorabad.