Sopore girl pursues dream to revive calligraphy art

Sopore: A 22-year-old girl from north Kashmir's Sopore is pursuing her dream to revive calligraphy art.
Gazala Rashid, who is a student of Government Degree College Sopore, developed interest in calligraphy during the period of lockdown.
She said that young people are showing interest in this art and she wanted to take this forward.
Gazala said, “I was a henna (mehendi) artist from my childhood days. Few years back, I started taking up calligraphy and then during the period of lockdown I developed more interest in this art. I started drawing and people started liking it on social media platforms. I don’t want this art to die so I decided to pursue this.”
Budding calligrapher of Sopore town of Baramulla district in a message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir asked them to explore their talent. She said youth should pursue their careers with zeal.